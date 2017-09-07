Forecast: Locally breezy trades and sunshine

We're expecting dry and stable conditions for Aloha Friday, with locally breezy trade winds bringing in a limited amount of showers for windward and mauka areas. Temperatures will still reach into the lower 90s for some areas. Enjoy the cooling breezes while you can, as the winds are forecast to slow down later in the weekend into much of next week.

Looks like a good beach day. Surf is on the way down for north shores but there could still be some overhead sets at 4 to 7 feet. Surf is also rising a bit for east shores at 2-4 feet. South shores are also forecast at 2-4 feet, with west shores at 3 to 5. For mariners, a Small Craft Advisory is posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.

- Ben Gutierrez

