Police search for suspect who carjacked elderly man

Police have released photos of a suspect they say carjacked a partially paralyzed 76-year-old man in the parking lot of Marukai Wholesale Mart.

The victim, whose asked that his identity be protected, said shopping at the store is a weekly routine for him and his wife.

He is in a wheelchair after suffering from a stroke 30 years ago so he usually waits in the car.

The incident happened about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, when the suspect walked up to his car.

"The next thing I know, he's right by the driver’s side, yank my door open and his hand came in and he's grabbing my keys so I grab his hand. I wanted to take the key because he gonna start the engine. He turned the key, start the car, the car cranked,” the victim said.

The man, who is paralyzed on his left side, said the suspect was holding something under a cloth and he believed it was a weapon.

He said he feared for his life as the suspect drove off with him still in the car.

"He went forward, came out of the parking … then he went almost to the entrance. ... I said, 'Why you taking me?' … and he stopped and said, ‘OK, get out, get out, get out!’ He start pushing me from the back," the victim said.

He said he is glad to be alive, but is now afraid in his own home.

"I have to look around, check my windows. We have alarm in case somebody try to open the window or something," he said.

The victim said he won't feel better until the suspect is off the streets.

Police described the suspect as in his 20s to 30s, about 5-foot-8, 175 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 955-8300.

