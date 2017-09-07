Manaola is about to give New York Fashion Week a taste of authentic Hawaii

Just two years after founding his company, fashion designer Manaola Yap's big moment is just hours away.

Yap had just weeks to prepare after being invited to attend New York Fashion Week, in a history-making show. He's the first Native Hawaiian to debut an entire exclusive runway collection at fashion week.

Organizers and longtime New York Fashion Week producers say this will be a fashion show unlike any other that has ever been presented in New York City -- and that's why it has become one of the hottest tickets in town with RSVPs already confirmed from some of the industry's premiere fashion critics like InStyle, Vogue, Elle, Harper's Bazaar and Forbes.

Designer Manaola says he's looking forward to sharing authentic Hawaii with them all.

The 90-minute show will incorporate traditional Native Hawaiian protocols -- from 'oli and hula to a dressing ceremony known as Kakua Pa'u.

"It only makes sense that we start there and we start with something ancient and traditional where we vest and we speak the words where we recite our kupuna through these chants that honor adornments for the body," said Manaola.

Manaola's younger sister, Asialynn, will be participating in both the pa'u ritual and performing two kahiko numbers.

"It's everything to us because it really helps us stay true to who we are as Hawaiians. Hula has definitely been the foundation for our artistic mediums, so bringing that sense of culture in there really helps to keep us strong too, you know spiritually and that's what I feel makes the designs so much more," said Asialynn.

The fashion show -- like the brand -- is a true family affair. Manaola's mother, Nani Lim Yap, and aunt, Lorna Lim, both Na Hoku Hanohano Award winners, will be singing. The 'ohana says they are extremely proud of what 30-year-old Manaola has already accomplished, and they're extremely excited about the future for all Hawai'i's fashion designers.

"Although he is young and he is making a statement for himself -- really, it is for all of Hawaii, because the eyes will now look at Hawaii as a place that honors. We have fashion here, we have something to share in this industry. It's going to be wonderful for everyone," said Nani.

Manaola says success for him will be making sure that he does his ancestors justice.

"Most times you can feel them in your na'au. You can feel that they're happy that they're proud and they let you know that you did Hawai'i proud -- and that's really where a lot of the pressure is right now. I'm just trying to do my best to make sure I do right by our kupuna and do right by our people in representing Hawaii as authentic and as correct as I possibly can," said Manaola.

About 200 people are expected to attend the show and many of them are likely going to be standing because many more people have asked for invitations then there are seats.

