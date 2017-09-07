Molokai Ranch, which covers 35 percent of island, put on the market

Molokai Ranch is on the market. Price tag: $260 million.

The ranch covers about 35 percent of the island, or about 56,000 acres, and its new owner would be among the top five in the state.

Sotheby's International Realty listed the ranch, which includes agricultural lands, nature preserves, two golf courses, an oceanfront hotel, and an upcountry lodge properties spanning over 300 parcels. The ranch also includes over 20 miles of coastline property.

"Relaxed, beautiful, and magically unrefined, the privacy and sense of authentic Hawaii are preserved, while world-class amenities are easily accessible," the Sotheby's listing said. "Molokai Ranch presents an incomparable opportunity to acquire the largest collection of privately held real estate assets available in Hawaii."

The ranch, which shut down nearly a decade ago, is currently owned by a Singapore-based company.

