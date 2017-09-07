Shark warning signs posted at Waimea Bay - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Shark warning signs posted at Waimea Bay

NORTH SHORE, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Warning signs have been posted after a shark was spotted off Waimea Bay.

The 6- to 8-foot shark is feeding about 30 years offshore, Honolulu Ocean Safety said.

Officials said the shark appeared to be "aggressive."



