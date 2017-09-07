Mariota buys new home in Kailua

By Sagan Evans

HNN Fall Intern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -- Tennessee Titans quarterback and Hawaii native Marcus Mariota has a new Oahu pad.

Mariota has purchased a $2.45 million cottage in Kailua, according to the LA Times.

Mariota, a Heisman Trophy winner, ended his second NFL season with a record-high of 3,426 passing and 26 touchdowns.

According to the LA Times, the house is designed around a central pool, and equipped with covered lanais, vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan.

The four-bedroom home sits a block away from Kailua Beach.

The 10,000 square-foot lot also includes a guest cottage in the backyard, and mahogany sliders that allow for the Hawaiian breeze to flow throughout the home.

The Oahu native will be the first person to live in the 3,196 square foot home, which was built in 2017.

Mariota played college football in Oregon before he was drafted to the by the Tennessee Titans in 2015.

