As tourism flourishes, Hawaiian Airlines sees boost in passengers

By Sagan Evans

HNN Fall Intern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -- Hawaiian Airlines transported more than one million passengers in August, a 2.8 percent increase from the year before, according to newly-released figures.

The increase continues a trend this year -- overall in 2017, the number of passengers on Hawaiian has grown by more than 3 percent.

Hawaiian is the state’s biggest and longest-serving airline, and has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 13 years, according to the US Department of Transportation.

The increase in passengers on Hawaiian come as the state sees record tourism numbers.

In July, spending by visitors in the islands jumped by nearly 10 percent, compared to the year before, the Hawaii Tourism Authority said.

Hawaii is on course to mark a sixth straight year of record visitor arrivals.

