UH-Manoa celebrates highest-ever spot on US college ranking

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -- The University of Hawaii at Manoa scored its highest spot ever in the 2018 Times Higher Education World University ranking for U.S. colleges.

UH-Manoa took 63 in the nation out of 160 ranked colleges. That's up from 69th last year.

The Times ranking is a global university league that judges research-intensive universities on their core missions. Teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook are some of the values that are compared and judged between universities.

“This upward movement on the Times ranking is a bright note recognizing the hard work and continued dedication of our faculty,” said Michael Bruno, the university’s interim vice chancellor for academic affairs. “(Our faculty) teach students and lead research efforts that make an impact on a global level.”

