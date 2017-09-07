Hawaiian Airlines becomes official airline of UH athletics for 2017-18 season

Hawaiian Airlines signed a one-year deal with the University of Hawaii at Manoa to become UH Athletics’ official airline partner Thursday afternoon, according to a press release.

The airline will carry student-athletes, coaches and staff from all 21 UH Manoa sports teams as they travel between Hawaii and North America during the 2017-18 season.

"As Hawaii's hometown carrier, we are delighted to extend our support for our University of Hawaii at Manoa student-athletes and their staff with this exclusive agreement," said Peter Ingram, executive vice president and chief commercial officer for Hawaiian Airlines. "We look forward to delivering our authentic Hawaiian in-flight hospitality so they may arrive rested and ready for game time."

The new partnership will run through June 15, 2018, and allows Big West Conference and Mountain West teams playing in Hawaii to travel aboard Hawaiian Airlines in accordance with athletic agreements between the competing schools.

The Rainbow Warriors football team will travel on a Hawaiian Airlines plane to take on UCLA this weekend, according to the release.

"This agreement is a difference maker for UH Athletics as it will lead to significant savings," said UH Athletics Director David Matlin. "We've had a very special relationship with Hawaiian Airlines over the years and are proud our teams will continue to fly Hawaiian. They have a special way of taking care of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff and we're appreciative of all they do for us.”

