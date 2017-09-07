Kahuku travels to Las Vegas for inaugural Polynesian Football Classic

Outscoring their opponents 152-13 in their opening four games of the season, the Kahuku Red Raiders will head to the mainland to take on the Bingham Miners Saturday, September 9 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada in the second game of the inaugural Polynesian Football Classic.

Kahuku will be looking to avenge their previous loss to Bingham back in 2007 when the two teams played in Utah, as the Miners strolled to a 27-0 victory.

After finishing last season 11-2 with their only two losses coming by way of national champion Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) and to Saint Louis in the Open Division championship game, Kahuku is proving why they are a force to be reckoned with not just on the islands, but throughout the country as well.

For Bingham, Saturday’s fixture against Kahuku will be the third game of the season for the Miners, and they will be looking to move to 3-0, scoring an impressive 123 points through two games (61.5 average per game) while conceding 31 points.

The game will be live-streamed through polynesianclassic.com for a fee of $9.95 which includes the first game of the double-header between Alta (Sandy, Utah) vs. Liberty (Henderson, Nev.) kicking off at 3:30 p.m., followed by Kahuku vs. Bingham at 8 p.m.

