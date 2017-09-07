Diner en Blanc returns to Hawaii this month

For the fourth year, Honolulu will host its annual Le Dîner en Blanc! On Saturday, September 9th, the elegant affair will gather at a secret location welcoming more than 1,600 friends as well as friends of friends for another magical event set against the beauty of Hawaii.?

Registration for this unique event happens in three stages. During Phase 1 members who attended the previous year sign up. This is followed by Phase 2 where new members, who are referred by Phase I attendees, register. In Phase 3 individuals who signed up for the event’s waiting list may register. Interested guests are encouraged to sign up for the waiting list now at honolulu.dinerenblanc.com/register.

Le Dîner en Blanc - Honolulu host, Malie Moran says the Honolulu event “celebrates the spirit of the original, bringing together people from around the city for one stylish and elegant evening beneath the stars.” She added, “This year we are particularly excited to work with talented Chef Kevin Hanney of 12th Avenue Grill to offer a sumptuous three-course dinner and exquisite cheese and tasting board – the perfect addition to any gourmet meal.”

Guided by Dîner en Blanc volunteers, groups dressed entirely in white will converge on one of the city’s most beautiful locales. Every guest brings their own gourmet feast, table, chairs and table setting. The evening is filled with visually breathtaking moments including the waving of a cloth napkin to mark the beginning of the meal. At the end of the evening, guests will pack up all of their belongings, pick up all their litter and head back into the night, leaving behind no sign of their elegant revelry.

To maintain the uniqueness of Le Dîner en Blanc as well as to stay true to its tradition, guests must observe certain requirements and follow a few key rules: Once confirmed, each guest’s participation becomes mandatory, regardless of weather conditions. This is a rain or shine event. Dress code: elegant and white only. Originality is encouraged as long as it is stylish and tasteful. Table setting: all white! To ensure that the location secret is kept undisclosed until the last minute, guests meet at assigned departure locations and are escorted by a Dîner en Blanc volunteer. In order to leave the event location as clean as when they arrived, guests are required to leave with all their belongings, leftovers and litter.

For full details on the event’s rules and regulations, visit honolulu.dinerenblanc.com.

