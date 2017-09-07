Unique meals offered in Oahu restaurants on one night to help Hawaii’s senior citizens in need

On October 5, The Good Table, a fundraiser for Lanakila Meals on Wheels will once again take place in restaurants across Oahu. Many restaurants are anticipated to participate in this one night event, where one table is set aside in each restaurant and a unique, chef-designed menu is served. Tables are sold at www.thegoodtable.org and proceeds from the sales help to fund the over 8,000 meals delivered to homebound seniors every week by Lanakila Meals on Wheels.

“We've had such a great response to The Good Table since it started nine years ago, and this year, we are growing the event by including many new restaurants that have opened on Oahu. The Good Table gives chefs the opportunity to showcase their many creative talents by serving an off-the-menu meal on one special night, and diners get to experience a unique meal, while also providing support to help Hawaii’s kupuna. Thousands of senior citizens across Oahu depend on Lanakila for meals and a visit, and proceeds from The Good Table event allows us to continue this service,” says Marian Tsuji, President & CEO of Lanakila Pacific.

“The list of seniors who are in need of support keeps growing, and our funding hasn’t kept pace with the increasing need, so we rely on the public’s support of The Good Table to accommodate as many of our kupuna as possible,” says Lori Lau, Director of Lanakila Meals on Wheels. “We are so grateful for the help we receive, from restaurants and diners, and we’re hoping for a sell-out event on October 5.”

The Good Table opens for sale on August 28 at www.thegoodtable.org. The public is invited to participate by selecting and purchasing a table at the restaurant of their choice. For more information, Kelina Anderson at Lanakila Pacific, (808) 497-9868 or Teri Yamashige of Three Marketing at (808) 226-0078.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.