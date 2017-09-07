UH athletics inks multimedia rights deal with IMG

The University of Hawaii Athletics Department announced a 10-year multimedia rights agreement with IMG on Wednesday, according to a press release.

IMG will manage and market the sponsorship and multimedia rights associated with UH’s 21 athletics programs.

"This partnership with IMG holds the promise of taking our corporate partner program and multimedia rights to an even higher level and we're excited about that," said Athletics Director David Matlin. "IMG has a large national footprint across collegiate athletics that could open the way for new supporters of UH Athletics. In addition, beyond athletics, IMG is a worldwide entertainment company that could also provide other opportunities which would benefit our department."

UH Athletics operated its multimedia rights in-house for the last 15 years.

"Our relationship will focus on providing partnerships and unique solutions that will deliver a great experience for the UH community and its student-athletes,” said Tim Pernetti, President, IMG College.

