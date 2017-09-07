Forecast: Savor the next few days of breezy trade winds

Good Thursday Morning!

Hope you are enjoying the trade winds. They are back! The winds will continue to build in from the east and they will become locally breezy late Thursday and Friday.

We are also tracking a band of moisture associated with a dissipating front that is parked to our north. This will produce a few more showers on Kauai early this morning, but otherwise expect a typical, trade-wind, rainfall pattern with showers favoring windward slopes of all islands.

Savor the trade winds while you can because they will be slowing down by Saturday. The winds will decrease over the weekend, possibly becoming light and variable over the western half of the island chain early next week. There may be a few pop up showers during that period.

We are tracking three tropical cyclones over the Atlantic: Katia, Irma and Jose.

Irma remains to be a very powerful hurricane as it crosses into even warmer ocean waters over the Bahamas. Download our Hawaii News Now APP, to continue tracking its path along with us.

- Jennifer Robbins

