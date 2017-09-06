Program aimed at helping kids resolve disputes gets grant

By Shelby Mattos

A Big Island program aimed at helping kids resolve their disputes peacefully just got a little boost from the First Hawaiian Bank Foundation.

The foundation granted $7,500 to the Ku’ikahi Mediation Center for the program, geared toward elementary schools.

The center is a Hilo-based nonprofit, and the program served kids in grades fourth through sixth grade. Participants are trained as peer mediators.

FHB President Sharon Shiroma Brown said she appreciates the nonprofits "commitment to teach children dispute prevention and conflict resolution through peaceful means."

Caleilah-Estelle Ahyee, a fifth grader at Keonepoko Elementary School, is one of the students who has been trained as a peer mediator.

“I am proud to be a Peer Mediator because I can make the world better," she said.

The mission of Ku’ikahi Mediation Center is to empower people to come together.

For more information, call 935-7844 or visit www.hawaiimediation.org.

