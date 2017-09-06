Injured Hawaii Football assistant coach will reportedly travel to UCLA

After reportedly dislocating his elbow and fracturing his wrist, according to sources, Hawaii football assistant coach, Sean Duggan travel with the team to UCLA for Saturday's game in the Rose Bowl.

Duggan, who serves as linebackers coach for U.H., was injured after celebrating a blocked kick credited to Viane Moala. Following the block, Duggan and Moala collided in the air, when it appears the six-foot seven-inch defensive lineman's helmet made contact with Duggan's arm. While the injury is unfortunate, the Rainbow Warriors as a whole are making light of the situation.

"I've never seen anything like it," laughed head coach Nick Rolovich the following day. "You advise against chest-bumping a six-foot-seven, 300lb. Tongan. That's just - as a new haole guy on the island, that's just not something you should make a habit," Rolovich joked.

Duggan reportedly had surgery on Wednesday, the team leaves for California tomorrow. As far as Rolovich is concerned, it's a lesson that Duggan won't live down anytime soon.

"He'll be in a sling for a while," Rolovich added. "He'll never forget it. He's a young coach, but I know I'll never let him forget it."

