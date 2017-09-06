Big Island man arrested for possessing over 2 pounds of crystal meth

An accused drug dealer is now facing multiple charges after police say they found nearly two pounds of crystal meth in his possession.

According to police, Samuel Lagunas was originally arrested and charged on Sept. 1 after a month-long investigation led police to discover 14 ounces of crystal meth in his car.

A week later, police searched Lagunas' storage unit on Railroad Avenue in Hilo when they found an additional pound of meth.

The combined street value of the drugs in both busts totaled $128,000.

Police say the drugs were packaged and ready for distribution.

He now faces multiple counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree

Lagunas' bail was set at $100,000.

