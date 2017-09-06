Police: Phony $100 bills are circulating on the Big Island

Hawaii Island police want to warn the community of counterfeit cash circulating on the Big Island.

Police in Ka'u say they've received numerous calls about fake $100 bills.

The money looks and feels real except for distinct Chinese markings on the front and back sides. The markings translate to "For Training Purposes Only."

Police say the bills are used in China to train tellers how to handle foreign currency.

A counterfeit pen will leave a mark on the bills.

Other methods to ensure authenticity include using light to check for watermarks, tilting the bill to see color-shifting ink and locating an embedded security strip that should read "USA" and the bill's denomination.

Anyone who comes across one of the phony bills is asked to treat it as evidence by putting it in to an envelope and calling police immediately.

It's not clear how the money began circulating on the island. Anyone with information on individuals responsible is asked to call the Police Department's non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.