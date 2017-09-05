Local Connection: Direct TV

Tonight at 5:59PM, Hawaii News Now's extended agreement with DIRECTV will expire and they may drop KGMB and KHNL from their lineup.

We have been working hard to stay on their system, but they've simply refused to a fair deal to continue carrying us. Local Direct TV subscribers are in danger of a total blackout of their favorite local news, weather and CBS and NBC programming including Hawaii 5-0, Blue Bloods, The Voice, This is Us, and NFL and college football.

Unfortunately, Direct TV has shown time and again it's willing to leave their customers in the dark.

Since 2015, Direct TV has dropped local channels from their system 14 times -- impacting millions of viewers -- and it looks like they want to add our viewers to the list.

Remember you have choices. We are free over the air, at HawaiiNewsNow.com, on our free news and weather apps, and on our Roku channel.

