Forecast: Cooler conditions as tradewinds strengthen

Light tradewinds are due back late Tuesday and into Wednesday, getting stronger through Friday. Improving air quality with lower humidity levels will hold through the weekend.

Rainfall will be limited to a few overnight and early morning windward showers with light to moderate rainfall totals.

Surf is dropping along south shores. An early-season NW swell is due Wednesday The forecast calls for 6-10 feet north and 4-6 feet west on Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory is posted for summits on the Island of Hawaii. Winds there are 40-55 mph with gusts to 80 mph.

No tropical cyclone activity is expected in the next 48 hours for the Central or East Pacific.

- Guy Hagi

