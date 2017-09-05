Dozens of dead fish found after state's rat poison drop on Lehua Island

State officials say the poison pellets are mostly non-toxic. (Image: DLNR)

The state is investigating to determine if a project aimed at killing off rats on Lehua Island inadvertently killed fish and birds.

The state confirmed that a monitoring team has collected 45 dead fish that appear to be mullets and two dead birds that are likely juvenile brown boobies.

Samples do not appear to show any immediate evidence that the animals died from the poison drop, but an investigation is ongoing.

The state launched the investigation after a series of social media posts that showed the dead animals.

"Mortalities of fish and seabirds occur regularly, and there a many other plausible causes for these deaths," the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said, in a news release. "Mortality among wild fish and bird populations is common so a correlation does not demonstrate causation."

But the state said samples from the dead animals will be processed in hopes of finding a cause of death.

The project kicked off last month, and has spurred concerns from some who worry the rat poison drops affect area fish.

The state said a third and final application of rodenticide is planned in the next few weeks.

Lehua Island is one of the largest and most diverse seabird colonies in Hawaii, with 17 seabird species and 25 native plants.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.