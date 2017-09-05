Prevent Child Abuse Hawaii hosts teddy bear drive - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Prevent Child Abuse Hawaii hosts teddy bear drive

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Prevent Child Abuse Hawaii's is hosting it's 20th annual Teddy Bear Drive and Family Resource Fair.

Aileen Deese, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Hawaii, joined us with more details.

