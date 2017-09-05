Creative Lab Hawaii Hosts 2nd Annual Music Immersive

Opening new revenue and creativity channels for Hawaii’s musicians, Creative Lab Hawaii (CLH) is proud to announce eleven finalists for its annual Music Immersive program that pairs up songwriters with professionals in the entertainment industry.

Selected from both established and promising songwriter applicants, the participants will be partnered with leading entertainment studio executives, hit-making producers and music industry insiders to collaborate on songs for specific TV and film projects. The CLH Music Immersive, spearheaded by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism’s (DBEDT) Creative Industries Division, is held on Hawaii Island at the Hapuna Prince Hotel from Sept. 11-15 following the Hawaii Songwriting Festival.

“There’s a demand for quality compositions to be licensed in movies, television and new media, but these lucrative opportunities are challenging to tap for talented local musicians without a network,” explains Georja Skinner, Chief Officer of DBEDT’s Creative Industries Division and founder of CLH. “Through this specialized immersive, we are empowering participants with the kinds of connections, creative tools and business insights necessary for success.”

Admittance to CLH’s free Music Immersive is highly-competitive. Among this year’s participants are Na Hoku Hanohano winners, including Amanda Frazier (Amanda Frazier and the Keepers) and Chaz Kaiolohia Umamoto (Streetlight Cadence).

Grammy and Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winner Charles M. Brotman directs the program, and was instrumental in the selection process of the participants and securing the coaches. Adds Brotman, “It’s rewarding to offer talent of this quality a chance to expand their creativity and business opportunities through the help of world-class mentors and a truly unique collaborative process.”

The participants will work with their mentors on songs for a specific TV or film project each day of the CLH Music Immersive. In addition to composing, participants will gain a deeper understanding of licensing, publishing, intellectual property protection, and other aspects of the business. Following the completion of the 5-day intensive, attendees will receive year-round mentoring support.

A participant in last year’s inaugural Music Immersive, 2016 Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning musician Kimié Miner will return in a different role this year—continuing to build on her connections while encouraging the new participants. Her prior experience with the program helped to inspire both a new hit song and to start Haku Hawai?i, a full-service music, audio, and talent production group through which she also fostered her own mentorship program for Hawai'i's emerging performers. Miner co-wrote “Bamboo” with her friend and fellow participant, Izik, along with Los Angeles songwriter Jesse Epstein from Secret Road Publishing. Additionally, Kimie and Izik each separately sold a song to a major entertainment studio following the CLH Music Immersive.

"As artists, particularly in Hawaii, we embrace a sense of community— the CLH Music Immersive provides new connections and extends our community by bridging the gap to mainland music industries," says Kimie Miner. “By participating in the CLH Immersive, we develop a new sense of direction. Though many of us have already launched our own creative journeys, what is so powerful about the program is it allows us to share a vessel and bring new opportunities into view."

For more information on Creative Lab Hawaii, visit http://creativelab.hawaii.gov/

