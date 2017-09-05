Billy V: Legends of Mele, Carrie Ann Inaba, Makana, Tahitian Heiva competition

Coming up tomorrow at the Waikiki Shell, it's a tribute concert called the "Boz Bash". It's a free event. There will be concessions but no coolers and no alcohol. The event will pay tribute to Roland Cazimero, Mahi Beamer, Martin Pahinui, Eddie Kamae, Palani Vaughan and John Kuamo'o. Lots of entertainers, many of them that played with the Legends being honored; Kumu Hula Hiwa Vaughan will also be there. Get there early, Robert Cazimero and Halau Na Kamalei and the Royal Dance Company will be first on stage. The event goes from 6:30pm-9:00pm tomorrow night; tomorrow would have been Roland Cazimero's 67th birthday.

Carrie Ann Inaba says in a Honolulu Star-Advertiser article she wants to do a daytime television talk show in Hawaii The Punahou School grad is home getting ready to co-host the opening night of Kristi Yamaguchi's Golden Moment Skating extravaganza this Saturday night at Blaisdell. Proceeds benefit the Always Dream Foundation's childhood literacy programs in Hawaii. Carrie has been a J-pop recording artist, was one of the original Fly Girls on the TV show "In Living Color", was with Madonna on her Girlie Show World Tour and appeared in "Austin Powers in Goldmember." Plus as a judge on Dancing with the Stars. Golden Moment will also be on Sunday night as well.

Does this house look familiar? This is where you guys were located for a Sunrise On The Road in Kailua about a year and a half ago Makana just posted this video earlier this morning for his promo team.

Tahitian culture - really rocking the Hawaii Theater last night. Our own Jobeth Devera was among the competitors at the Heiva i Vaihi. It's not just dancing. They also had Tahitian Sporting competitions, including Coconut Tree Climbing, a Fruit Bearing Race, and a Stone Lifting Contest.

