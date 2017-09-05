Business Report: August arrivals

We got 928,447 arrivals in August, not as many as in June or July. But that was up 42,000, or 5%, from August of last year. International traffic was up 5%, accounting for 14,000 more than last year. Japan traffic rose 7%. Mainland traffic rose to all islands: a few hundred more to Kauai, thousands more to Maui. The 4,000 more to the Big Island represented a 7% increase.
