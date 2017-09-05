Maui Mayor Arakawa hosts community meetings on county budget

Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa will host a series of communities meetings this month to get feedback about the county budget.

The purpose of the meetings is to hear from the public about the proposed budget for fiscal year 2018 to 2019. Both written and verbal comments will be accepted.

"This is a valuable opportunity for our citizens to have a say in how their taxpayer dollars are spent by the county," Arakawa said, in a statement.

Arakawa said many of the projects and new services his administration has implemented over the years were helped in large part by these community meetings.

Here is the schedule:

Central Maui:

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

Velma Santos (Wailuku) Community Center

East Maui:

Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

Helene Hall

Paia/Haiku:

Monday, September 18, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

Haiku Community Center

Upcountry:

Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center

Molokai:

Monday, September 25, 2017 at 4 p.m.

Mitchell Pauole Center

Lanai:

Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 4 p.m.

Lanai Senior Center

West Maui:

Monday, October 2, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

Lahaina Civic Center



South Maui:

Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

Kihei Community Center

