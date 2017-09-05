Hawaii's Congressional leaders call Trump's move on DACA 'inhumane' and an 'attack'

On 60 Minutes Donald Trump repeated his pledge to deport illegal immigrants who've broken the law.

Activists supporting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) cheer as they gather near Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, as they protest President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Members of Hawaii’s Congressional delegation are speaking out against President Donald Trump’s call to dismantle the Obama-era program that would protect hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the county illegally as children.

Minutes after Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the announcement in a press briefing on Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, issued a statement, saying this move is yet another attack on minority communities.

“I want to be clear: I reject any effort to hold these young people hostage for an unnecessary waste of money like Donald Trump’s wall,” Hirono said.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, also said the decision is “one of the most inhumane things this administration could do.”

“We should all be able to agree that people who came here as children, who have grown up as American as anyone else’s kids, should not be stripped away from the communities they’re a part of to go back to a country they don’t remember,” Schatz said, in a statement.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants with a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the U.S. via renewable work permits.

President Trump is giving Congress six months to come up with a legislative fix before the government stops renewing permits for those affected.

In Hawaii, there are about 21,000 unauthorized immigrants, and 2,000 qualify for DACA.

