Forecast: Light trade winds to make for another muggy and voggy day

Another muggy, voggy day. Winds will continue to be light and variable, but a slight flow out of the north could improve our vog situation by afternoon.

Expect sunny skies with some pop-up showers possible over interior and leeward neighborhoods mid-afternoon.

High in Honolulu will be 88 degrees.

Trade winds will begin to return as early as Wednesday afternoon. We could see almost breezy trades Thursday and Friday.

Surf is still elevated but smaller along south shores. An early-season NW swell is expected tomorrow out in the country.

The forecast calls for 6-10 feet north and 4-6 feet west on Wednesday. Today's waves will be 2-4 feet south and north, 1-3 feet east and west.

A Wind Advisory is posted for summits on the Island of Hawaii. Winds there are 40-55 mph with gusts to 80 mph.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar. To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.