Hawaii residents get new, energy-efficient refrigerators

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - Hawaii Energy announced a new program to replace families' older, energy-eating refrigerators for new, energy-efficient models is underway.

The Maui News reports dozens of Molokai families began dropping off their aging refrigerators at Duke Maliu Regional Park and received new General Electric units that will help them significantly lower their electric bills as part of the Molokai's Hui Up! Program.

A total of 177 Energy Star-certified refrigerators will be delivered during the current trade-in opportunity.

Hawaii Energy is supporting the nonprofit Sust'ainable Molokai in implementing the program, with help from Makoa Trucking Service, Servco Home & Appliance Distribution and General Electric.

Hawaii Energy program manager Burk Gingerich says a refrigerator can cost families on Molokai an extra $350 a year in excess utility costs.

