Plane wreckage likely to remain on mountain above Kunia

HONOLULU (AP) - The wreckage of a Beech 19A aircraft that crashed near Kunia this summer, killing all four Oahu residents on board, likely will stay in the state-owned Honouliuli Forest Reserve where it went down.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Keith Holloway says the decision to recover the wrecked plane falls to its owner, Jahn Mueller.

Mueller, owner of Aircraft Maintenance & Flight School Hawaii, says he is not required to remove the wreckage from the mountain and has no plans to do so.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources, which has jurisdiction of the reserve, says it has determined that the wreckage is not an environmental hazard and does not plan to retrieve it.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.