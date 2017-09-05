Legends of Mele concert to honor late Hawaii musicians

Palani Vaughan, a Hawaiian music legend and authority on King Kalakaua, has died.

Beloved Hawaiian Musician Eddie Kamae has died. Hawaii Legacy Foundation says Kamae passed away just before 7 a.m. Saturday with his wife Myrna by his side.

Roland Cazimero, the guitar playing half of the legendary musical duo The Brothers Cazimero, died Sunday surrounded by his family.

Palani Vaughan, Eddie Kamae, Roland Cazimero are among the honorees. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Over the last year, Hawaii lost some legendary musicians.

Artists like Roland Cazimero, Palani Vaughan, Eddie Kamae, Mahi Beamer and more were all respected for careers in Hawaiian music that touched generations.

In an upcoming concert, their lives and work will be honored.

The 'Legends of Mele: The Tribute Series' is a free concert that will honor the lives of the iconic artists.

The concert is slated to be held at the Waikiki Shell on Wednesday Sept. 6. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the concert to follow at 6:30 p.m.

The event will be hosted by Hawaii News Now's Billy V.

Event organizers say seating is limited.

Donations and proceeds from the event will go to music scholarships for University of Hawaii students in the names of this year's honorees.

