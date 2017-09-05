Island Air completes fleet upgrade, retiring final ATR-72 plane

Island Air's fleet is now completely made up of Q400's, like the one seen here. (Image: Island Air)

Island Air has completed its transition to a new, more modern aircraft fleet.

The airline landed its last flight ever with an ATR-72 from Lihue to Honolulu Monday evening.

From now on, Hawaii's second largest carrier will only use Bombardier Q400s, which are larger, faster, quieter and more fuel efficient.

The company says the transition began in January when the first Q400 was added to the fleet.

Last year, local investors bought the airline from Lanai owner Larry Ellison, and have since restored service to Kauai and Kona.

