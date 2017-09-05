Washington visitor dies after being pulled from waters off Maui's Windmills Beach

A Washington visitor died Sunday after being pulled from waters at a place known as Windmills Beach in West Maui.

Maui fire officials say the 44-year-old man was snorkeling alone just before 4:30 p.m. when he ran into trouble.

Bystanders noticed the man waving his arms in the air trying to get help from about 100 yards offshore. A Good Samaritan paddled out on a stand-up paddle board and brought the man to shore.

The man was unresponsive when he was brought to dry land, and bystanders conducted CPR until first responders arrived.

Unfortunately, the man could not be saved and officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officials say he's a resident of Kent, Washington.

