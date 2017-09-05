Here's how you can help researchers save Ohia Lehua seeds

A new aerial survey found the area of ohia forests on the Big Island killed by a fast-moving fungus increased by a startling 50 percent over the last year. The good news: The fungal infection appears to only be on Hawaii Island. “Rapid Ohia Death continues to spread at an alarming speed," said state Department of Land and Natural Resources survey forester Philipp LaHeala Walter. "It appears the original outbreaks are increasing in size and the disease is moving ...

State wildlife officials say they've begun using advanced types of technology – including drones and three-dimensional mapping – to help battle against Rapid Ohia Death.

Researchers at the University of Hawaii's Lyon Arboretum are taking on a new effort to raise awareness and combat Rapid Ohia Death (ROD).

The arboretum has been collecting and banking seeds of the cherished Ohia Lehua blossom in an attempt to preserve the species. The Native Hawaiian plant is dying in the thousands of acres on the Big Island because a fungus, known as ROD, is spreading.

State officials don't know exactly how it is spreading, but they are working to prevent it.

Beginning late September, Lyon Arboretum will hold free workshops statewide for anyone interested in learning how to properly collect and preserve Ohia seeds.

The workshops are a part of the Arboretum's Rapid Ohia Death Seed Banking Initiative.

"There is a lot more work to be done to secure Ohia across the state. So that's why we are trying to bring in more people and a lot of different groups and individuals involved in helping to complete this project," Marian Chau of Lyon Arboretum's Seed Conservation Lab said.

The workshops will teach how people to collect seeds without harming native forests.

Workshops are about three hours in length, and an RSVP is required.

Click here for a full list of workshops and registration details.

