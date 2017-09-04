Local Connection: Red Cross Hawaii Centennial Celebration

In September 1917, just a few weeks after the Hawaii Red Cross was officially chartered, Hawaii's deposed Queen Liliuokalani sewed a Red Cross flag. It was presented to the Red Cross on the steps of Iolani Palace. The flag was a significant reflection of the Queen's ardent support for the Red Cross, and her note read: "The flag is an expression of my warm and hearty sympathy with the cause of humanity."

100 years later, as the Hawaii Red Cross celebrates its Centennial Anniversary, a Historic Queen Liliuokalani Flag Raising Ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 7th at 10:15 a.m. on the steps of Iolani Palace.

The public is invited to attend to witness the iconic flag soaring above Iolani Palace as it did at the Queen's request 100 years ago during WWI.

For the last century, the Red Cross has played a vital role in helping the people of Hawaii recover from every major disaster, from hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, and air crashes. It also helps those displaced by smaller calamities – like fires and floods.

Through the generosity and support of Hawaii's people, the Hawaii Red Cross will be here for the next 100 years to provide comfort and hope to those in need. Click here for more information.

