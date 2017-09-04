The Nick Rolovich Show: UH tops Western Carolina, 41-18 | Septem - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

The Nick Rolovich Show: UH tops Western Carolina, 41-18 | September 2, 2017

The Rainbow Warriors win the first home game of 2017 against Western Carolina. Kanoa Leahey hosts The Nick Rolovich Show, Sundays at 10:35 p.m. on KGMB and Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on KHNL.

