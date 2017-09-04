More Hawaii Red Cross Volunteers to aid with Harvey recovery, Irma preparation

As flood waters from Harvey begin to recede in Texas and Louisiana, East Coast states like Florida and potentially the Carolinas are keeping a watchful eye on Hurricane Irma, now a powerful Category 4 storm.

The impact from Irma on U.S. soil is unclear at this time as the storm strengthens on a path towards the Caribbean. But the devastation in Texas is already certain as thousands of residents are still without a home, food and common necessities.

That's why more volunteers from Hawaii are heading to the disaster zone to aid in recovery efforts.

A handful of Red Cross volunteers from the islands are already in Texas and Louisiana working to aid Harvey victims, and more are on the way.

The Red Cross of Hawaii says 24 volunteers from various islands have already arrived, or are set to arrive on the mainland. Volunteers are working to distribute food, assess damage and provide emotional support to victims.

Ten of the Hawaii volunteers are from Oahu, nine from the Big Island, four from Maui, and one from Molokai. An additional two, one from Kauai and Oahu, are assigned to a staging site for Hurricane Irma in Orlando.

The public can donate $10 to recovery efforts by texting the word HARVEY to 90999, or by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.