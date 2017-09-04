Age is just a number for these Waikiki Roughwater Swim finishers

Some 700 people participated in Monday's Waikiki Roughwater Swim. The 2.4-mile grueling race from San Souci to the Hilton beach gets its name for a good reason.

With cheers of 'Go Brahman' from spectators, confident Brahman Davis, just 8 years old, sprinted up the Hilton beach after two hours. He holds on to his title of youngest finisher after completing last year's race at 7-years-old. He calls the roughwater 'easy.'

Brahman's little sister, 6-year-old Rahlee, hoped to cinch the 'youngest title' from her big bro and swam half a mile to the turn buoy before calling it a day. She called the swim 'fun' and may do it next year.

"I'm proud of them. It's just good to have your kids into something that they really enjoy you know. It's awesome not having to push them. They push us," said father Chris Davis.

"She really wanted to do it. I'm gonna do it. I'm gonna put my cap on. I'm gonna do it. I'm gonna swim it," said mother Courtney Davis.

On the opposite end of the age spectrum, Jim Cotton, 84, became the oldest finisher reaching the finish line in about three hours. He founded the Waikiki Roughwater Swim 48 years ago.

"I started this in 1970 you know. It was easy then. I could do it in under a minute. Now I gotta go an hour or something or 6 hours," said Cotton.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.