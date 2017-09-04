Washington man drowns in waters off West Maui

A visitor from Washington died Sunday after he was found unresponsive in waters near Honolua Bay, according to a Maui Fire Department spokesperson.

Officials say the victim, a 44-year-old man, had been snorkeling alone in the area known as Windmills Beach, about a mile east of Honolua Bay.

Paramedics and firefighters say they arrived at the beach at 4:45 p.m. and found bystanders trying to resuscitate the man on the beach. Emergency responders took over, but attempts to revive him failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Beachgoers reported seeing the man – a visitor from Kent, Washington – waving his arms in distress about 100 yards offshore.

A Good Samaritan paddled out to him on a stand-up paddle board, and the man was brought to shore unresponsive.

