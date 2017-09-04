Police, lifeguards take hard line against Labor Day floatilla party

Having spent the Fourth of July holiday rescuing hundreds of partygoers from a chaotic floatilla off Waikiki, law enforcement officers and emergency medical responders decided to take a different approach ahead of Monday's Labor Day attempt at a similar party.

They stopped it before it could even get started.

Dozens of Honolulu Police Department officers were called in on the holiday to patrol the shores of Waikiki in what some bystanders called a show of force – and others called excessive.

The police officers were joined by their counterparts from DOCARE, the Department of Land and Natural Resources' law-enforcement branch, who patrolled the waters off Waikiki on jet-skis.

The message sent by law enforcement, as well as the lifeguards and paramedics who were stationed in Waikiki ahead of the event's planned 12 p.m. start, was simple: prevent what happened on Independence Day from happening again.

"We received some information that there was going to be a floatilla event," said Lt. Eric Yosemori, of the Honolulu Police Department. "So we planned and we brought in additional staffing to monitor, just to make sure everyone is safe."

The message, according to those who showed up expecting to party, was received. Many who tried to attend the event were unable to find any other partygoers – and many of those who tried say they were unhappy about the crackdown.

"I think no matter what, you have a group of people that want to have fun, they want to party," said River Nygard, a would-be floatilla participant. "They want to enjoy the sunshine and the water. I don't think they're gonna stop that because I don't think that's a crime."

Underage partygoers who drank alcohol while attended the July 4 floatilla did break the law, and at least ten people among those who were rescued were taken to the hospital with alcohol-related injuries. A 19-year-old woman who was transported in critical condition.

"I respect the officers. I like that they're here. It makes it safe," said Brooke Cheng, another would-be participant. "But if no one is doing anything wrong, I don't think there's a reason for them to all be here."

