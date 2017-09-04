Man in critical condition, 75 others assisted during annual roughwater swim

One of the swimmers in Monday's annual Waikiki Roughwater Swim was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive in the water, according to Honolulu paramedics.

At least 75 others had to be assisted during the race, which is held annually on the Labor Day holiday.

The race, which started at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, began at San Souci Beach. About thirty minutes, later the swimmer – identified as a male in his sixties or seventies – was brought to shore by lifeguards and emergency medical personnel.

"There was a person who the lifeguards saw, and they brought him in and called 911," said Kaia Hedlund, the race's director. "I heard them call 911 from the water.

Last year, lifeguards were forced to rescue more than 300 swimmers from the race, which was held in particularly rough conditions. Just more than half of the 700 participants were able to finish.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.