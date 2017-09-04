Kauai child in critical condition after being struck by car

A four-year-old Kauai boy who was struck by a pick-up truck in Wailua on Sunday remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities say the child was near the Kamalani Playground and Lydgate Beach Park just before 5 p.m. when he was hit. The driver of the Nissan pick-up was attempting to park near the playground restrooms, authorities say.

The boy suffered injuries that required immediate medical attention; he was trasported by ambulance to Wilcox Hospital before being flown to Oahu for further treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

