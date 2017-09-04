Honolulu rail cars to undergo 1st test on guideway using own power

This week, the first few Honolulu rail cars will undergo a first test on the guideway using their own power.

As part of the test, conducted by the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation and contractor Ansaldo Hawaii Joint Venture, trains will have operators on board. But when they are fully operational, the trains will be driverless and fully automated.

Engineers will also be energizing the contact rail, also known as “third rail,” used as the rail cars’ power source.

This testing is meant to examine the acceleration and operational abilities of the rail cars under varying load conditions and at speeds of up to 55 mph, HART said.

Brake testing will also be conducted.

