Hakubundo opens in Pearlridge with an event for Japanophiles

Japanese bookstore Hakubundo recently opened its second Hawaii location at Pearlridge Uptown earlier this month. Unlike its Honolulu location, which offers a large selection of books, magazines, and manga (comics), the new store caters to the residents of West Oahu with an expanded selection of pens and stationary, Japanese character goods, and toys. To celebrate its opening, Hakubundo is planning a fun-filled afternoon of activities for people of all ages in the Center Court of Pearlridge Uptown on Saturday, September 9, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

The grand opening celebration will feature several engaging activities immersed in Japanese traditional and pop culture, including origami lessons led by the Hawaii Origami Club will give people the opportunity to learn cool and creative paper folds. People who choose to write messages on the papers and donate their folds will be contributing to a larger scale work of art crafted by origami virtuoso Scott Macri, whose piece will be on display in Pearlridge store for the remainder of the month. A table representing some of Hakubundo’s other popular and trendy items will also be available for those seeking a new hobby or artistic outlet, while a DJ mixing anime and J-pop music will elevate the energy of the space.

Sephora will have two beauty consultants on-site to offer cosmetic makeovers incorporating their new Too Faced Peaches & Cream Collection, which boasts peach-scented makeup featuring matte colors that are reminiscent of the palettes favored among the trendy Japanese girls and even their anime counterparts. In addition, Sephora will have a play station of cosmetics where people may creatively craft their own anime and Harajuku-inspired looks freely.

“We are thrilled by the warm reception from the residents of West Oahu, who seem to fondly embrace the Japanese culture,” says Toyohiko Ayamori, president of Japan Publications Trading Co., Ltd., the parent company of Hakubundo. “While we are proud to be a part of a brand that has over 100 years of history in Hawaii, we are even prouder that an establishment starting off as an import shop keeping local Japanese plantation workers connected to their roots has since blossomed into a local gathering place for people from all walks of life with a shared love for Japan.”

Hakubundo in Pearlridge Uptown will also be donating the origami art, along with a portion of its sales from September 9 to 30, 2017, to the ‘Aiea Community Association. The store is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, please visit the website at hakubundo.com or call the store at (808) 947-5503.

