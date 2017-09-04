The 15th Annual Hawaii Woman Expo is happening on September 8, 9 and 10 at The Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Over two hundred vendors will be participating with a variety of products. There will be non-stop shows and entertainment on the main stage including The Celebrities and Their Pets Fashion Show. There will be prize drawings on all three dates. Admission is only $4.00 per person and children 7 and under are free.

