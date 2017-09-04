The 15th Annual Hawaii Woman Expo is happening on September 8, 9 and 10 at The Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Over two hundred vendors will be participating with a variety of products. There will be non-stop shows and entertainment on the main stage including The Celebrities and Their Pets Fashion Show. There will be prize drawings on all three dates. Admission is only $4.00 per person and children 7 and under are free.
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.