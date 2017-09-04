Billy V: Hawaii represents on American Ninja Warrior, Consolidated Theaters specials, Kalani Pea on Hawaiian Air

Coming up tonight on KHNL, it's American Ninja Warrior and there will be Hawaii representation. Kapu Gaison from Kane'ohe is going to be on the show competing. He is no stranger to the competition; he was in the Vegas National Finals this past July. Gaison is a 2003 graduate of the Kamehameha Schools. Tonight is the Quarterfinal Rounds; American Ninja Warriors is tonight at XX on KHNL.

Consolidated Theatres has a special mahalo for members of the armed forces this Labor Day weekend. Active duty personnel and veterans are invited to buy one ticket and receive a second ticket free to any Dunkirk screening at Consolidated locations playing the film. It's all part Consolidated Theatres' celebration of a century of entertaining Hawaii.

Old School Sci-fi fans, you have have the rest of this week to relive "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." The Steven Spielberg sci-fi thriller celebrates its 40th anniversary with a week-long re-release. This is the first Labor Day weekend in a quarter century that Hollywood failed to issue a major nationwide release.

Grammy award winner Kalani Pe`a is being featured in Hawaiian Airlines in-flight video magazine. The video feature his song 'Hanalei i ka Pilimoe.' You guessed it, it's a song about Kauai's Hanalei. The video is also shot in the beautiful town on the North shore

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.