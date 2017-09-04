Business Report: Where our visitors are coming from

We get most of our visitors, more than half a million a month, from the U.S. mainland. And we get more than 100,000 from Japan even in so-called off-months. Canada is more variable, 20,000 to 70,000 a month depending on the season. But what about other places?

Australia 28,000, plus 8,000 from New Zealand. South Korea 20,000. China is still an emerging market, 13,000 – 14,000 if you count Hong Kong. We usually get 3,000 Brits per month, sometimes more. Germany sends almost as many, and then France is third. More than 73,000 Europeans have flown here since the year began. We get 1,000 from Latin America most months, but 3,000 in July. Mexico, Brazil and Argentina have all sent us thousands of visitors since the year began.

