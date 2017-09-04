Hawaii hospital piggybacks on state's nuclear disaster drill

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Hilo Medical Center is planning to conduct a full-scale nuclear disaster drill Dec. 1.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Monday that the exercise will piggyback on Hawaii officials' plan for a statewide siren test to alert resident of a nuclear disaster.

Worries about nuclear war have ramped up in recent months due to back-and-forth rhetoric between President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.

On Sunday, North Korea stated it detonated a hydrogen bomb, which was its sixth and most powerful nuclear test.

Hospital spokeswoman Elena Cabatu says employees will go through two practice exercises in November that they won't be told about in preparation for the drill.

Planning for the drill is in its early stages, but could include bringing volunteers in to simulate a decontamination emergency.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.