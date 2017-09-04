Here's what's open and closed on the Labor Day holiday - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Here's what's open and closed on the Labor Day holiday

Monday is Labor Day, a state and federal holiday, and the City and County of Honolulu wants to let the public know about some changes that are in effect.

  • All City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed, but all emergency medical, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services will be available.
  • The Neal Blaisdell Center box office will also be closed, and the People’s Open Markets will not be held.
  • Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.
  • TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule.
  • Trash will also be collected.  


The following traffic regulations are in effect:

  • On-street parking will be free, except for meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park and metered parking lots.
  • Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

