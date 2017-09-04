Here's what's open and closed on the Labor Day holiday

Monday is Labor Day, a state and federal holiday, and the City and County of Honolulu wants to let the public know about some changes that are in effect.

All City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed, but all emergency medical, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services will be available.

The Neal Blaisdell Center box office will also be closed, and the People’s Open Markets will not be held.

Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.

TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Trash will also be collected.



The following traffic regulations are in effect:

On-street parking will be free, except for meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park and metered parking lots.

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

