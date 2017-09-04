AC problems affect surgeries at Wahiawa General Hospital

HONOLULU (AP) - Air conditioning problems at a Hawaii hospital have affected one of its surgery rooms for about 10 days.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports certain surgeries at Wahiawa General Hospital had to be rescheduled at other health-care facilities.

Portable units have been placed in the surgery room on the third floor and corridors on the second and third floors until a temporary unit is installed.

The installation is scheduled for Wednesday.

Hospital officials say the hospital is working toward a long-term solution.

